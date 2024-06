LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The draft picks and their families weren't the only ones celebrating at the Sphere on Friday.

Before the NHL Draft officially began, one girl received a very special honor in her hometown of Las Vegas.

Izzy Woodward was honored as the very first "Hockey Fights Cancer" Draft Hero.

Izzy is a self-proclaimed VGK superfan and is now cancer-free after battling neuroblastoma three separate times.

She received her own custom jersey with the name "Princess Warrior."