VGK player Shea Theodore presents $100K check to Kay's Power Play

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights' player Shea Theodore announced $100,000 in new funding for Kay’s Power Play during an event Monday.

Theodore is a cancer survivor himself. The money came from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Kay’s Power Play is named in honor of Theodore’s grandmother.

RELATED: Get screened, tag your friends, and help us defeat breast cancer

Money from Kay’s Power Play will benefit the Susan G. Komen Nevada organization.

The Mammo Cup Patch was also announced during the event. It is inspired by hockey playoff patches. People who get their mammograms at designated locations will get a special patch.