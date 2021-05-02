Vegas Stronger Champion: Millennial entrepreneur Dontae Scott rolls up sleeves to build the community

Two years ago, real estate investor and entrepreneur Dontae Scott was planning to buy the H Street home of a local veteran. But that plan quickly changed.

"When I met the man and sat down with him and seen and read his story, I realized, hold up. It's bigger than the dollar," Scott said.

Scott shifted his focus from how to go about buying the home to how to use his skills and resources to make sure the veteran could stay in it.

"We live in a capitalist society," Scott said. "I understand that. We all have to make a living. But can I do that and also help at the same time?"

The H Street Project is just one of many initiatives run by Scott's non-profit. The Housing Assistance Corporation works to help people stay in their homes, make necessary upgrades and take pride in their community. In January, a team of volunteers surprised Althea Williams, affectionately known as the mother of the community, with a home makeover.

"What we're doing right now with the Beautify the Block project is amazing because we're able to go to all of these different subdivisions and tap in directly within the community," he said.

Scott said that means engaging with homeowners, kids who grew up there, other non-profits and community leaders. What he's most proud of is showing former gang members how to take ownership and pride in their neighborhood.

"The same areas where they went to jail and did illegal things, they're able to take a different perspective and say, 'hey listen, let's protect it. Let's clean it up," he said.

Scott said everything he does with Housing Assistance Corp. is simply doing his part to take care of home.

"That's it. We're just taking care of home. When you come from it, you take pride in it. And you tend to take care of the things you take pride in."

For all of Scott's work to make Las Vegas a better place to live, he is our Vegas Stronger Champion.

To find upcoming events from Housing Assistance Corp. that you can get involved with, head to their website at housingassistancecorp.com or find them on Facebook.

