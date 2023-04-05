Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights, America First Credit Union honor local teachers

Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 15:04:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and America First Credit Union teamed up to honor four Clark County School District teachers.

It was part of the 2022-2023 Game Changers programs.

"Teachers play a critical role to our community and our children," Keith Baulsir, VGK Senior VP of Global Partnerships, said. "We cannot thank them enough for their hard work."

Each teacher earned a $1,000 classroom grant and two tickets to a Golden Knights home game where they were recognized for their work.

This year's recipients include:

  • Michele Bogan - 7th grade teacher, Walter Johnson Junior High School
  • Amber Litke - special needs teacher, Antonello Elementary
  • John O'Brien - 3rd grade teacher, John Dooley Elementary
  • Rebecca Schultz - special needs teacher, Liberty High School

The Game Changers program has recognized multiple educators since launching in 2017.

