Vegas-area restaurant holds fundraiser to support school police on International Waffle Day

Break out the waffle syrup because today is International Waffle Day. A local restaurant is marking the occasion by supporting first responders.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 25, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Break out the waffle syrup because today is International Waffle Day.

A local restaurant is marking the occasion by supporting first responders.

Thursday Tiabi Coffee and Waffle held a waffle eating contest.

Eight CCSD police officers went head to head.

This was outside of their restaurant on Maryland Parkway near Flamingo Road.

The contest was meant to raise funds for the K-9 team.

We're told they currently have five dogs and are adding two more in the spring.

