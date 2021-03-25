International Waffle Day in Las Vegas | 2021

It’s International Waffle Day and if you are looking to make your day a lot batter, here are some local waffle deals:

SUGARCANE Raw Bar & Grill at Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort:

Buttermilk waffle ($16) - berries, vanilla whipped cream

Duck & Waffle ($25) - crispy leg confit, fried duck egg, mustard maple syrup

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort:

Salted Caramel Waffles ($17) - brûléed bananas, candied pecans

Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles ($38) - cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon

Lucky Penny at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino

Belgian Waffle ($9.99) - whipped cream, warm maple syrup (add fresh berries for an additional $2.99)

Brass Fork at Palace Station:

Churro Waffle ($9.99) - cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, bananas, dulce de leche, whipped cream, Mexican chocolate, toasted peanuts

Belgian Waffle ($7.99) - whipped cream, warm maple syrup (add fresh berries for an additional $2.99)

