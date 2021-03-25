International Waffle Day in Las Vegas | 2021

It’s International Waffle Day and if you are looking to make your day a lot batter, here are some local waffle deals:
SUGARCANE Raw Bar & Grill at Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort:
Buttermilk waffle ($16) - berries, vanilla whipped cream
Duck & Waffle ($25) - crispy leg confit, fried duck egg, mustard maple syrup
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort:
Salted Caramel Waffles ($17) - brûléed bananas, candied pecans
Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles ($38) - cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon
Lucky Penny at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino
Belgian Waffle ($9.99) - whipped cream, warm maple syrup (add fresh berries for an additional $2.99)
Brass Fork at Palace Station:
Churro Waffle ($9.99) - cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, bananas, dulce de leche, whipped cream, Mexican chocolate, toasted peanuts
Belgian Waffle ($7.99) - whipped cream, warm maple syrup (add fresh berries for an additional $2.99)