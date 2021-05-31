Vegas-area residents help remember fallen heroes on Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In their footsteps:

People gathered in Henderson this morning to honor generations of America's fallen heroes.

The "Wear Blue: Run to Remember" was held in the cadence community in Henderson

Through Their Steps.

Runners and walkers served as a living memorial for those who paid the ultimate price.

Participants were given the name of an american service member who died in battle.

"The ones that do know the meaning of Memorial Day do understand how important this is to have this in our community. So that way we can mourn the loss of everybody as a community," said Michelle Carpenter, Cadence Community Manager.

Participants were also given a bib to share the names of those service members they were honoring.