Valley Hospital ER nurse honored during National Nurses Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Annett Nolaso is an ER Nurse at Valley Hospital. She works long hours that are made harder by the pandemic.

"I come in at 7 p.m. We work 12 hour shifts, leave at 7 a.m. It's always high energy, never knowing what's coming through the door which is really exciting," Nolaso said.

Nolaso spends her days off in school studying to become a nurse practitioner.

“I’ll be done in November so I’m counting down the months! I’ll still be providing care to the patients, just on a different level. I really got inspired working with the people here. A lot of providers here are nurse practitioners. And just seeing of what they’re capable of providing, the type of care they provide patients," Nolaso said.

Nolaso's friend, Jeanette Wheatley, nominated her for National Nurses Week.

Annett’s been going to school for nursing pretty much the whole as I’ve known her. At first she was in a few classes at a time and paying as she went and she was always working full time so it’s been oh gosh, maybe 15 years for her," Wheatley said. "She needs that recognition. flowers or balloons won’t cut it. I wanted everyone to know how awesome she’s been."

Nolasco says a little recognition goes a long way.

"Sometimes you feel like you’re working so hard and giving everything you can and sometimes you don’t know if people appreciate it or people notice. You give it all.. and it sits nice to be recognized," Nolaso added.