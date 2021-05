LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A little late but still giving credit where credit's due.

Some of UNLV's 2020 graduates finally got to walk across the stage.

The ceremony just wrapped up at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The whole thing was carried live stream.

Thursday, they gave master's, specialist, and doctoral diplomas for the spring of 2021 and all of 2020.

This was the first of four in-person ceremonies.

Two are happening tomorrow and the other is Saturday.