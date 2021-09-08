Turning a kid into a superhero

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To infinity and beyond! Kids diagnosed with and fighting cancer or other serious illnesses are already superheros in our book. Now they can complete the look.

Children suffering with cancer are dreamers, strong and filled with hope for a cure. The American Cancer Society said around 11,000 kids under the age of 15 would be diagnosed with cancer this year. That’s 11,000 superheros in need of a uniform.

Brobe founder Allison Schickel explained: "It’s not curing cancer but it is absolutely bringing some normalcy, joy, smiles and giving them a little bit of their identity back. Most of them are losing their hair. They’ve lost their eyebrows. They’re hooked up to all of these monitors. Kids just want to be kids."

The hero who inspired the “Elliot Superhero Robe” is Elliot, who at just the age of 3 was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Last October, Elliot and her family found out she was cancer-free.

"I met Elliot after a mutual friend called me up and told me she heard about this little girl. Her name is Elliot. I know you only have one prototype but would you be willing to donate that to Elliot and I said yes. She immediately put it on and started running around the building and the cape was flying around everywhere. I just fell in love with her," says Schickel

The “Elliot Superhero Robe” is equipped with everything these young heroes need while undergoing treatment. It has pockets to hold medical gear, snaps on the sleeves for easy access during exams and iv placement, two capes with matching doctors hats and an eye mask. The robe can also be used by kids undergoing treatment for other illnesses too.

Brobe is looking to make an impact in Las Vegas hospitals.

"The main point that I want to get across is that not one family has had to purchase these. That’s the way I’d like to keep it," Schickel said.

If you know a local superhero here in Las Vegas, you can find information on how to donate, be a sponsor or nominate a child for a free robe here.

