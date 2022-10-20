'Toys for Tickets' is back: City of Las Vegas program lets you exchange toys to pay off parking tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Toys for Tickets" is back. It's the program that allows Las Vegas residents to pay parking fines with a toy donation.

The program is offered for non-public safety parking tickets in the City of Las Vegas. The ticket must have been issued now through November 16.

Toys must be appropriate for kids, unwrapped, and of equal or greater value to the ticket fine, the city stipulated.

The toy and ticket can be taken to the City of Las Vegas Parking Services office between 7:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The toys will be used in the city's flexible housing program, which supports families in the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.

A similar program is offered during the summer months, allowing residents to donate school supplies in lieu of paying a parking fine.

The parking services office is located at 350 S. City Parkway, off of Grand Central Parkway and Bonneville Avenue downtown.