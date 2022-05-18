Las Vegas offering ‘School Supplies for Tickets’ program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People in Las Vegas can pay their parking fines with school supply donations, the City of Las Vegas announced on Wednesday.

Received supplies will be donated to the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher EXCHANGE, city officials said.

According to the City, the “School Supplies for Tickets” program was authorized Wednesday by the Las Vegas City Council.

How the program works:

Purchase school supplies in an amount greater than or equal to the ticket Bring your receipt and the new, unopened supplies to the city parking office located at 350 South City Parkway in Symphony Park

Those with a non-public safety parking ticket in Las Vegas from May 23 to June 23, 2022, qualify for the program, while those with public safety and handicap-related tickets do not.

Items being accepted for the program include: