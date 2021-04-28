Topgolf Las Vegas returning with summer events

Things are heating up at Topgolf Las Vegas as the entertainment venue re-opens Hideaway Pool on weekends and their popular Summer Academy and Summer Fun Pass makes a comeback.

Registration is now open for kids to get back into the swing of things with Kids Summer Academy and parents can receive an Early Bird offer when they sign up before May 10.

Families and friends can also enjoy unlimited gameplay during the weekdays in the summer and golf lovers will have some fun with the debut of the 9-Shot Challenge, a global tournament where guests participate in attempting to hit each shot as close to the pin as possible.

The overall winner of the challenge will win a trip to the 2022 PGA Championship.

For more information, visit their website.