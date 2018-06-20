Tickets now on sale for annual children's summer concert series

Tickets are now on sale for the city of Las Vegas’ annual Children’s Summer Concert Series, an engaging program designed to provide an opportunity for families to enjoy the arts. Held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday (Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 Brush St.) and Thursday (Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.) from July 11 to Aug. 4, these concerts will explore music through songs, movement and stories. Post-show interactive workshops, included in the cost of admission, will give children the opportunity to discover their inner artist.

Featured artists include:

Trout Fishing in America : Grammy Award-nominated singing sensation Trout Fishing in America is known for their infectious folk and pop mixes. The duo, Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet, delivers a performance packed with heart, imagination and fun.

: Grammy Award-nominated singing sensation Trout Fishing in America is known for their infectious folk and pop mixes. The duo, Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet, delivers a performance packed with heart, imagination and fun. Sonia De Los Santos : Hailed by Billboard as “one of the Latin children’s music artists you should know,” Sonia De Los Santos has performed on shows like “Good Morning America” and “The Early Show” as well as in renowned venues and festivals including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Getty Museum and Austin City Limits. Her concerts are filled with original songs, Latin American party tunes and new bilingual versions of American classics.

: Hailed by Billboard as “one of the Latin children’s music artists you should know,” Sonia De Los Santos has performed on shows like “Good Morning America” and “The Early Show” as well as in renowned venues and festivals including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Getty Museum and Austin City Limits. Her concerts are filled with original songs, Latin American party tunes and new bilingual versions of American classics. Jazzy Ash & The Leaping Lizards : NPR’s “All Things Considered” calls Jazzy Ash “one of the most talked about children’s music artists.” Celebrate the magic of movement New Orleans-style with her and her band, the Leaping Lizards, as they go on a musical adventure. And,

: NPR’s “All Things Considered” calls Jazzy Ash “one of the most talked about children’s music artists.” Celebrate the magic of movement New Orleans-style with her and her band, the Leaping Lizards, as they go on a musical adventure. And, Story Pirates: In this hilarious sketch comedy musical, professional improvisers and musicians perform stories written by elementary school students in an effort to inspire and celebrate creative writing. Story Pirates will delight and surprise with puppets, enlivening songs and outrageous sketches with topics ranging from kung fu ninja babies fighting crime to cats flying and tickle monsters that rule the world.

Tickets for each show are $5 plus taxes and fees; a series package is also available for $17 plus taxes and fees. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for group pricing.

Story Pirates will perform again Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401. S. Fourth St. Tickets are $7.50 for children under 18 and $15 for adults plus taxes and fees. This special encore performance will include refreshments and a meet-and-greet with performers.

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information for these and more events, visit www.artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).