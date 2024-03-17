Three Las Vegas police officers honored for saving woman from fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Las Vegas police officers are being recognized and honored for saving a woman during a fire.

According to LVMPD, Officers Marcelino, Manzanedo and Silva were responding to a fire on Dec. 27, 2023 near Reno Avenue and Tamarus Street.

Police bodycam video shows flames coming out of a second-floor apartment and an older woman standing just a few feet from the flames. She was trapped and didn't have a way to get down.

Las Vegas police officers recognized for saving woman from fire

That's when officers spotted a dumpster, which officers and a few bystanders were able to drag to the side of the landing where the woman was standing.

"Get me up there! Get me up there," an officer yelled, while asking the woman to stay where she is.

Because of the heat from the fire, in the background of the bodycam footage, you can hear small explosions and glass breaking.

Officers were able to climb on the dumpster to reach the woman who repeatedly said she was sorry, thanked the officers, and said she was okay.

To thank and recognize the officers for their work that day, on Wednesday, the Clark County Fire Department gave Marcelino, Manzanedo, and Silva the Citizen Heroism Award.