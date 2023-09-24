Thousands of volunteers spread across the valley for 8th Annual Day of Caring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Volunteers made a big difference in our community for the 8th annual Day of Caring on Friday.

I helped kick off this amazing event put on by United Way of Southern Nevada, bright and early, alongside the UNLV marching band and Rebel cheerleaders

Hundreds of volunteers were dressed in yellow at Stoney's Rockin' Country, getting pumped for the big day.

After honoring the community sponsors, including PNC Bank, Channel 13, and dozens more, there were some speeches and motivation before it was time to volunteer.

Our Channel 13 team headed to Leaders in Training in east Las Vegas, a program changing the lives of many first-generation college students.

Friday's volunteers put together self-care packages for college students and cards of inspiration — a tradition that started during the pandemic.

A thousand volunteers spread out across the valley, cleaning gardens in schools and packing hygiene kits for the homeless, among other activities.

"There is so much need in the community," said Julian High, the President and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada. "So we know if our neighbors and brothers and sisters help each other, we can accomplish anything, and that's really the spirit of the day."