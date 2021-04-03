Thousands attend first in-person First Friday of 2021 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Friday returned to downtown Las Vegas for its first in-person event in a year following COVID-19 restrictions.

The drums of change sounded in the Arts District as thousands of people showed up.

They were sights and sounds not seen in more than a year.

"It's really fun because it's been closed since COVID, so being out and eating food and seeing people and shop is pretty fun," said Peyton McKinnon who was enjoying First Friday.

"I like the food because I'm an eater, I eat a lot of stuff," said Myelle Hagan.

"I like the food and the shops, I like the crystals and the rings they sell," added Riley McKinnon.

People turned out for the event to take in what First Friday is best known for: the food, music and art.

"My first-ever First Friday was the last First Friday before it got shut down, I was very excited to come back," said artist Harmony Smith who created Heady Harmony.

Smith's brand focuses on women as an inspiration for her artwork.

She says the First Friday crowd meant brisk business.

"I've seen a lot of people so far, in a good way, people seem happy, people love art," said Smith.

The pandemic was at the center of safety during the event.

Temperature checks were required along with face masks.

Capacity limits for the Art Walk and Food Truck court led to long times for people.

"Our last First Friday was last March 2020, so we did not have a First Friday in April," said Corey Fagan, the executive director of the First Friday Foundation.

"So this is the new April, a whole year later, we're back," he said.

Organizers say a lot of work went into the approvals to pull off the event in downtown Las Vegas and they hope next month's event will have even more attendees.

You can learn more on ffflv.org.