LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Friday is back today following COVID-19 restrictions.

The art walk will allow 250 people to enter at a time.

35 artists will be featured today.

Featured artist is Eric Vozzola with Jef Logan unveiling art installation.

Favorite food trucks will be back in the food garden and bar, including USA's largest mobile pizza truck Custom Pizza Truck.

There will also be live music.