The term Latinx: Inclusive & Controversial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They say the pen is mightier than the sword. Words have the power to create social and political change.

That's exactly what the term Latinx is doing. A word meant to be inclusive, but creating division for some.

13 Action News reporter Abel Garcia looks at the history and controversy surrounding Latinx.

GENDER-NEUTRAL

"If I don't know everyone in the room, then I will use the X to be all inclusive because I don't know who's trans, I don't know whose cisgender, I don't know whose non-binary, I don't know who may not even be Latino," says Frankie Perez, a trans man who supports the use of the gender-neutral term Latinx.

But using the word in the Spanish language is a bit complicated.

"Using the O Latin-O to encompass a whole group of us right, historically that has been a very patriarchal lens," says Perez.

Spanish is a gendered language. Words are specifically masculine or feminine, like Latino or Latina. Words default to the masculine form when referring to a group of men and women, Latinos.

So using a term like Latinx goes against the rules. In fact earlier this year, Argentina and Spain decided to ban the word as a violation of the Spanish language.

But Perez believes it's time the world starts embracing those who are gender-nonconforming.

"To be able to say Latinx makes me feel so great because I know that I am encompassing everyone," says Perez.

UNLV Assistant Professor Dr. Erika Abad says the term Latinos fails to represent other genders.

"The power of disrupting the gender binary in the naming process allows us to recognize that our Trans Community, our non-binary community, our gender non-conforming community is as equally important as our sis community in this conversation of rights and visibility," says Dr. Abad.

She says the term originated around the late 90s or early 2000s, from an Afro-Brazilian trans activist and allows the LGBTQ, specifically the trans community, to be appropriately addressed.

MORE NEEDED

"It's making sure that a Tran's ability is integrated into conversations of racial and political-economic struggles that we face on the side of the state and in our countries," says Dr. Abad.

While the term Latinx is more inclusive, Perez says more work still needs to be done and people need to educate themselves.

"Just that little bit of acknowledgment can get the conversation started and to say yup there are people than just cisgender heterosexual people in the Latin communities," says Perez.

Perez says he never felt like his true authentic self until making the transition to male. He feels the term Latinx is not only more inclusive, but helps to acknowledge the challenges he went through.

That's an idea this father supports and hopes will lead to a world that is more accepting.

"We are constantly growing and that means we are constantly evolving so it is just another tool in the toolbox for all of us," says Perez.