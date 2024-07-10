The Killers set two Guinness World Records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Killers are adding a special honor to their resume.

On Wednesday, they were presented with two Guinness World Records for their song "Mr. Brightside."

According to Guinness, "Mr. Brightside" spent the longest time on the UK singles chart by a group and the most cumulative weeks on UK singles chart (one song).

The song spent a total of 416 weeks on the Top 100 of the UK's Official Singles Chart, which is nearly eight years.

For context, Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" and Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" round out the top three and those songs have only spent around 200 weeks on that list.

In October, Sheeran took the stage for a concert at Allegiant Stadium and brought out Brandon Flowers to sing "Mr. Brightside" together.

During the introduction, Sheeran jokingly said the song was basically "my country's national anthem."

The Killers were formed in Las Vegas in 2001 by Flowers and Dave Keuning and "Mr. Brightside" was the first song the band wrote.

They will come back to Las Vegas in August for a sold-out series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The band is scheduled to play their entire debut album, "Hot Fuss", in honor of the album's 20th anniversary.