Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | March 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

Sip wine on the westside, drink coffee at a secret shop off Spring Mountain Road, and brunch on Blue Diamond Road.

Ada’s Wine in Tivoli Village

Rebooted from the original concept of the same name, Ada’s in Tivoli Village is now a tapas and wine bar. From Esther’s Kitchen Chef James Trees, Ada’s features an all-star team of female sommeliers from the Strip. On the small yet mighty menu, find modern presentations of classic Spanish dishes such as croquettes, patatas bravas with octopus and shrimp in garlic sauce. Two dishes you can’t skip are the oxtail jam with gooey cheese and the endive “nachos” dressed in chorizo. All of these things play perfect accompaniment to the extensive wine selection from all over the world and you can even take a bottle to go for 25 percent off. Ada’s is open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.

Take It Easy Roasters on Wynn Road

Find the tree sloth sign located off Spring Mountain Road and you will discover one of Las Vegas’ best-kept coffee secrets, Take It Easy Roasters. From the creators of popular Las Vegas coffee shop Makers & Finders, owner Josh Molina says he wanted a Zen space that was completely opposite to his Downtown and westside restaurants, which are loud and bustling. The sloth mascot represents that slower pace that Molina is trying to embrace.

Everything is made from scratch at Take It Easy, from the Colombian cheese breads and pastries to those famous empanadas. This is also where they roast their coffee. “We currently source our green coffee from Royal in Oakland, which is known for finding some of the most unique and sought after micro-lots in the world. They call it the ‘Crown Jewel’ program,” Molina says. “However, since my parents and family are from Colombia we made connections out there with our friends over at Cuatro Vientos Café in Huila, Colombia. We are working with them to create a direct trade for our coffees specifically from Colombia. We roast on a Diedrich IR-12, which is an infrared powered coffee roaster that is 30 percent more efficient than other roasters in its class.”

Unique to Take It Easy, dive into the coffee/tea mocktail menu, taking inspiration from classic cocktails. Try the Somewhere in Kentucky, reminiscent of a Mint Julep or the Espresso Fizz, similar to a Ramos Gin Fizz.

Deal alert: The Cheesebreads and empanadas are 50% off the last hour of service every day.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina on Blue Diamond

As its name would suggest, El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina offers a colorful and exciting atmosphere complementing its cuisine, which represents the best of the flavors of Mexico. Luchador is the Spanish word for wrestler—a vibrant figure in Mexican pop culture. This cantina from Hooper Hospitality Concepts is open for brunch, happy hour and dinner. There are plenty of TVs to watch live sporting events and plenty of tequila and mezcal with more than 80 available.

Helmed by Executive Chef Aaron Bryan, the food is a knockout. Start with the tableside guacamole, followed by Machu Picchu Ceviche with shrimp, mahi mahi, mango de gallo, avocado and lime and served with crisp tortillas. Another must-try is the Elote En Plato: charred corn, pico de gallo, aioli, fresno chili, queso cotija and tajin. And the dish that everyone is talking about is the Triple Threat Chimichanga, stuffed with adobo beef, chicken or pork, pinto bean puree, cotija and jack cheese, salsa verde, cilantro crema and salsa de enchilada. Multiple menu items can be made vegetarian or vegan upon request.

Happy Hour includes both food and drink specials, Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Service Industry Night is every Sunday and Monday beginning at 4:30 p.m., featuring $10 shots of Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul Reposado and Don Fulano Imperial.

Follow @offthestrip and @melindasheckells for more dining and entertainment news.

