Supporting Latinos working in the legal system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a valley with millions of people from different backgrounds, it's important for all races to be represented in the court system.

As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, 13 Action News reporter Kelsey McFarland looks at the organization dedicating itself to supporting Latinos in the legal system and inspiring future attorneys.

LATINO BAR

The Nevada Latino Bar Association has a mission to help Latinos succeed in the legal profession. They do that through mentorship programs, scholarship opportunities and education.

The Latino population makes up about 32% of Las Vegas and 18% of the United States.

"Yet we only make up 5% of attorneys. So there's still a lot of work to be done," says Ellsie Lucero, Vice President of Membership for the Nevada Latino Bar Association.

She and Briana Martinez are both Las Vegas natives looking to fill the gaps in Southern Nevada's court systems.

"Diversity in the courts is important because it helps ensure that the justice system is fair for everyone. Diversity brings a wide range of experiences and ideas, which helps judges make better informed decisions. And it's also important that the judges on the bench reflect the diversity of the population," says Ellsie.

They both attended the William S. Boyd School of Law, before becoming Associate Attorneys at Kaempfer Crowell Law Offices. Early in their careers, Ellsie and Briana had mentors who inspired them to follow their dreams.

"I was able to meet several other Latino attorneys and legislators, and it was just really motivating because I felt like if these people were able to get here and they look like me, I can do the same," says Ellsie.

Now their mission, through the Latino Bar Association, is to do the same for others.

GIVING BACK

"To me, it's like giving back to the community that helped me right, like I wanted somebody to. People did that for me. And so I want to give back to others and help them because it's really a scary process. If you don't know what you're doing and you don't have anybody to go to," says Briana.

The Latino Bar Association holds networking events, helping young attorneys jump to the next level in their career.

"Networking is very important. And in my opinion, just because that's how I've made it every step of the way, like through law school, how I got my job here," says Briana.

In an effort to remove the barrier of money for aspiring law students, The Latino Bar Association also raises funds for scholarships. The Andale Scholarship pays for registration for an LSAT prep course, application fees and more, totaling thousands of dollars.

Briana is also a mentor through Huellas. It's a program through the Hispanic Law Association at UNLV's Boyd School of Law. They pair a high school student, an undergrad, a law student and a legal professional all in a group so they can help each other.