Sprouts hiring 140 employees for location near Rainbow, Warm Springs

Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring around 140 employees for its new location in southwest Las Vegas.

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 7375 S. Rainbow Boulevard, near Warm Springs Road, and will open on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.

The new Las Vegas Sprouts is bringing approximately 140 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. It's one of three new Sprouts stores opening in Las Vegas. The Silverado Ranch and Maryland Parkway location and North Decatur and 215 Beltway store will open ahead of the Rainbow and Warm Springs one.

Employment opportunities include department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more), cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.

To learn more about available career opportunities and team member benefits, or to apply, visit about.sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.