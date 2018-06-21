Sprouts hiring 140 employees for location near Rainbow, Warm Springs

Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring around 140 employees for its new location in southwest Las Vegas.
The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 7375 S. Rainbow Boulevard, near Warm Springs Road, and will open on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.
Employment opportunities include department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more), cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.
To learn more about available career opportunities and team member benefits, or to apply, visit about.sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.