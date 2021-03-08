Sono Bello partners with Dress for Success for Women's History Month

Sono Bello, a nationwide cosmetic surgery specialist with a location in Las Vegas, is partnering with international nonprofit Dress for Success to present the Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day “31 Days of Women in Power” campaign to help women get the tools they need to re-enter the workforce, an expansion of the “Your Hour, Her Power” global campaign.

Sono Bello is a key sponsor of the "Your Hour, Her Power" campaign which allows individuals to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay to help women gain access to Dress for Success’ programs and services which seek to empower and support women with the tools necessary to thrive in their careers.

Sono Bello is also helping Dress for Success spotlight the work of 30 groundbreaking women executives across the U.S. while mirroring a campaign with 41 of their own female leaders within Sono Bello.

Their workforce is composed of over 80% female leaders and serves an 80% female client base, enabling the company to be women-powered and women-focused from the company’s directors to the clients served.

Sono Bello’s Dress for Success partnership and simultaneous internal campaign spotlighting company leaders focuses on inspiring hope and resilience, recognizing the cataclysmic job loss facing women during the pandemic, where hundreds of thousands of women are being forced out of the workforce at disproportionate rates compared to men.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.