Soccer star Tim Howard, U.S. Soccer Foundation open two new mini-pitches in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former soccer star is using his platform to continue sharing his love of the game.

The Tim Howard Foundation, U.S. Soccer Foundation, and the City of North Las Vegas collaborated and worked together to open two new soccer mini-pitches at Sandstone Ridge Park.

City of North Las Vegas

"These mini-pitches continue our foundation's mission of providing children and communities with opportunities to engage in healthy activities that foster confidence, teamwork and growth," Howard said. "We are excited to see the impact these mini-pitches and programs will have on the North Las Vegas community."

Howard has made the most goalkeeper appearances for the U.S. men's national soccer team with 121 appearances from 2002 until he retired in 2017. When the U.S. played Belgium in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, he set a record for most saves in a match with 16. In his professional career, he also played for the New York Red Bulls, Manchester United, Everton, the Colorado Rapids, and Memphis 901.

The North Las Vegas mini-pitches also marked the 700th mini-pitch the U.S. Soccer Foundation has installed in under-resourced communities across the country since 2015.

"While soccer is having its moment in the spotlight in the lead-up to the 2026 Men's World Cup, we want millions of kids to have their moment too," said U.S. Soccer Foundation President & Ceo Ed Foster-Simeon. "We are ensuring that children not only have safe places to play, but that we connect them with trained coach-mentors and programs that will improve their health and well-being beyond the pitch. We are passionate about the work that we are doing here in North Las Vegas and across the nation as we ensure that the World Cup leaves a legacy and improves the lives of youth for generations to come."

With a 70% completion rate, the foundation says they're on track to install 1,000 mini-pitches on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26.

Those games are scheduled to start on June 11 and you can see the full schedule here.