Sights and sounds from Helldorado Days Parade 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Helldorado Days Parade — previously known as the Las Vegas Days Parade — has finally arrived in the valley to celebrate the 118th anniversary of Las Vegas.

Floats, marching bands, and nonprofits were on full display on Saturday to pass out candy, give performances and show off their intricate floats.

Channel 13 was the exclusive broadcast partner of the City of Las Vegas' annual Helldorado Days Parade this year, and will rebroadcast the special on Saturday at 9 p.m. PT on ktnv.com/live.



Our Abel Garcia took the streets during the parade to talk with several groups participating and give us a closer look at the colorful groups and displays.

He even took a moment to show off his moves with the Vegas Golden Gals!

Abel Garcia dances with the Vegas Golden Gals

One of the hallmarks of the Helldorado Days Parade is definitely the cars! As hot rods and low-riders cruised down the parade route, our Kelsey McFarland got up close and personal.

Kelsey McFarland gives a closer look at some classic cars

Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman, along with former mayor Oscar Goodman, made an appearance during the parade in their iconic pink Cadillac. Channel 13 Meteorologist Kevin Janison spoke with them and reflected on the history of the city, as well as the future.

Kevin Janison interviews the Goodmans

Our Kelsey McFarland also stopped to talk with some parade spectators that recently moved here all the way from Wisconsin!

Kelsey McFarland talks to parade spectators

No celebration of Las Vegas would be complete without a nod to the vibrant Hispanic cultures throughout the valley. Abel Garcia took a moment to speak with performers with the Comparsa Fiesta Morelense, a local troupe highlighting traditional "Brinco del Chinelo."

Abel Garcia talks with Comparsa Fiesta Morelense

Watch the full broadcast of the 118th Helldorado Days Parade in Las Vegas on YouTube or on Channel 13 at 9 p.m. PT on Saturday.