Sharing the traditions of Mexico through folk dance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is one of the most eye-catching international dance forms around. It's called Ballet Folklorico, Also known as Mexican folk dance.

It has a stunning display of colors and upbeat music, but as 13 Action News reporter Abel Garcia reports, there is so much more to this traditional dance.

TRADITION

It's more than just a dance. It is one of the oldest traditions in Mexican history.

From the fast footwork and the tapping of their boots, to the rippling of their colorful dresses and the rhythm of Mexican music. This is Ballet Folklorico, also known as folk dance.

"Preserve our culture, even though it's dying off. We want to bring it back to life here," says Juan Aburto, Co-Director of Grupo Folklorico Libertad.

It's their goal to preserve the bridge between Mexico's past and present. Siblings, Aburto and Karla Villalobos, created the Las Vegas dance group back in 2017 to connect new generations with their roots.

"Our ancestors did it decades to hundreds of years ago, and now it's our turn," says Villalobos.

She says it's a form of art bringing Mexican history to life. Outfits to represent each region of Mexico. This one is from Jalisco. Women with colorful dresses, men in a suit, called Traje de Charro.

Noelani Andrade has been dancing for four years. She says she's been able to find her identity through Ballet Folklorico.

"This really makes me feel proud because I am following in my mom's and aunts' footsteps," says Andrade.

As Andrade prepares to dance, doing her makeup and putting on the dress, it not only helps her embrace her culture, but it also helps connect her to her mom, who lost her battle with cancer back in August.

FEELING CONNECTED

"It makes me feel more connected to her because of how she used to do it, I'm doing it too and it makes me feel happy," says Andrade.

Andrade says when she's dancing, she feels like her mom is dancing with her.

"Remembering the smile that was brought to her face when I used to perform, I remember the first time I performed at the swat meet," says Andrade.

Andrade is working to pass this tradition on to other generations, wearing her mother's favorite color, representing where her family is from.

"When she puts on the makeup, it's not only representing the state of Jalisco, Mexico, she is not only representing Mexico. She is remembering that little touch that her mom formed part of," says Villalobos.

And just like Andrade, Villalobos says all their students find themselves through this dance. She says it is so rewarding to be able to teach history through art that will live on from generation to generation.

"Folk dance means the dances. So the people it represents, you know, what their culture is, their heritage, their belief, who they are," says Villalobos.

"It makes me really happy that they know, where they come from. They know their roots, and they're just expanding it everywhere," says Aburto.