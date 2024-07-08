Send a 'Postcard to Paris' to support Nevada Olympian Katie Grimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada swimmer and Las Vegas native Katie Grimes is heading back to the Olympics.

The 18-year-old is set to compete in three events as a member of Team USA: the 400-meter individual medley, the 1,500-meter freestyle, and the 10-kilometer open-water swimming event, which is scheduled to be held in the Seine river.

Marathon swimming and triathlon events are scheduled to take place near the Alexandre III bridge during the Olympics, which run from July 26-Aug. 11. Several have questioned in the river will be clean enough to swim in.

As for Grimes, she became the first American across all sports to secure an Olympic spot in 2024 and this will be her second Olympics. She was 15 when she competed in Tokyo in 2020 and placed fourth in the 800-meter freestyle.

When looking at past Olympics, Grimes will be the youngest American to compete in two Olympics since short track speed skater Nikki Ziegelmeyer in 1992 and 1994 and the youngest American to compete in two Summer Olympics since swimmer Pokey Watson in 1964 and 1968.

According to Team USA records, Grimes will also be the second American to compete in both pool and open water events in the same Olympics. The only other person to do so was Jordan Wilimovsky in 2016.

Nevada State Bank is letting people across the valley send "Postcards To Paris" to show Grimes support. Grimes is also sponsored by Nevada State Bank.

"As longtime clients, the Grimes family has developed strong relationships with our bankers who enjoy cheering on Katie," said Terry Shirey, President and CEO of Nevada State Bank. "I can't think of anyone who represents our brand — our focus on our community, relationship, and the values we all try to live every day with our clients and amongst each other, like Katie and her family do."

You can stop by any Nevada State Bank branch to fill out a postcard for Grimes, which will be sent to her each week. Postcards will be available while supplies last.