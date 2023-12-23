'Seeing my name up there is absolutely wild': Local Olympians get tribute at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a celebratory gathering at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility, the Las Vegas community paid tribute to five homegrown swimmers who made waves at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones led the event, unveiling banners recognizing the achievements of these local talents.

"It's so cool, actually," said Olympian Bella Sims, who clinched a silver medal. "It's nice to be a part of something so small but yet so big."

Jones singled out the accomplishments of Sims and swimmer Erica Sullivan, noting, "They were fantastic at the prior Olympics three years ago."

For both Sims and Sullivan, the Desert Breeze Aquatic Center is a special place.

"This is the place I came to every day for 14 to 15 years, so now seeing my name up there is absolutely wild," Sullivan said.

"I love this pool so much. It's my favorite short course pool," Sims said.

Recalling her Tokyo experience, Sullivan described it as the race of her life.

"I left Vegas as soon as I won the medal to start attending college. I never really got to soak in that I was a medalist from Las Vegas," she said.

Both athletes acknowledged the impact of the event on young fans.

"Seeing these little girls look up to me is inspiring," Sullivan said. "It motivates me to be the best person I can every day."

Looking ahead, both Sims and Sullivan expressed aspirations to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.