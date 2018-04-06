Running events in Las Vegas | 2018

Whether you're looking for a fun walk with friends or a seriously challenging run, here is a list of races throughout the Las Vegas valley.

WALK MS

When: April 7

Where: Sunset Park

1,300 people are expected to come together to raise money for the National MS Society, which helps fund research and provide life-changing services to those affected by multiple sclerosis. Registration opens at 7 a.m., the opening ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m. and the walk commences at 9 a.m.

Run Away with Cirque du Soleil

When: April 14

Where: Springs Preserve

The 17th annual 5K run and 1-mile fun walk will feature Cirque performers in costume, photo opportunities, live music, a circus play area, and complimentary refreshments from Whole Foods. On-site registration starts at 7 a.m. followed by pre-race activities and warm-ups at 8 a.m. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. and a post-race celebration will take place at 10:30 a.m.

AIDS Walk Las Vegas

When: April 15

Where: Town Square

Penn & Teller will serve as the grand marshals for the 17th consecutive year as cast members from Chippendales, Sexxy the Show, Miss Behave Game Show, and several of Nevada's public officials will join thousands of walkers to raise money for Aid for AIDS of Nevada. Last year, the walk raised $300,000 to support critically needed HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs.

5K Race for Hope and Fun Walk

When: April 28

Where: Town Square

Hosted by Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, registration for the 9th annual Race for Hope begins at 7 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m. The family-friendly fun will continue after the race until noon with music, raffles, and entertainment. Grant a Gift Autism helps children, young adults, and their families master autism by providing assessment and treatment funding, along with support services, vocational training, and transition planning.

Flight of Fire/Night of Fire

When: May 12

Where: Red Rock Canyon

Both trail races at Red Rock Canyon include a 5K, a 10K, and a half marathon option. Registration is limited to 200 people to ensure scenic views throughout the course. Starting times vary depending on the length of the race.

Lupus of Nevada's Nature Walk & Run

When: May 26

Where: Springs Preserve

Money from the Nature Walk & Run will help support Lupus of Nevada's outreach, educational awareness, and advocacy on behalf of those affected by lupus. Day-of registration begins at 6 a.m. and the race starts at 7 a.m.

Tough Mudder

When: Oct. 20-21

Where: Lake Las Vegas

This 10-mile obstacle course race isn't for the faint of heart. You'll hoist yourself over wooden walls, wade through icy waters, and dash through live electrical wires. There's also a 5-mile option for those who are new to obstacle course racing. Start times vary depending on event type.

Shango 5K Run and Fun Walk

When: Nov. 3

Where: Symphony Park

The Shango 5K Run and Fun Walk will circle the streets of Downtown Las Vegas to raise money for Veterans Village, which helps homeless vets find housing, food, clothing, medical services, and transportation. Registration starts at 7 a.m., and the run begins at 8:30 a.m. The event will also feature entertainment, food and local vendors, and an appearance by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

When: Nov. 10-11

Where: Las Vegas Boulevard, between Harmon and Park avenues.

In one of the few events that shuts down the Strip, this year's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon will have an all-new start line in the heart of Las Vegas Boulevard. The course takes runner past iconic Vegas sights such as the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, Downtown Las Vegas and Fremont Street, and the Fountains of Bellagio. The 5K race is on Nov. 10, and the 10K, half marathon and marathon race is on Nov. 11.

If you would like to submit an item for this list, please send a press release to webmaster@ktnv.com.