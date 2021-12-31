Rose Parade float will honor Las Vegas boy killed while walking home from school

LAS VEGAS — A Rose Parade float will honor a 12-year-old Las Vegas boy this weekend after he helped more than 300 people across the world by donating his organs after he passed away.

On Feb. 14, 2020, Alexander Bush was walking home from school with his then nine-year-old sister when they were both hit by a distracted driver. Alexander did not survive his injuries, and his sister now requires 24-hour medical attention.

But Alexander's parents are turning this tragedy into a triumph.

“His organs that they were able to donate stayed within the united states. His corneas have gone to Egypt and Beirut. With bone and tissue donations, they have gone all across the Americas from Canada down to chile," Aaron Bush, Alexander's father, said.

Alexander's parents described him as a 12-year-old boy who loved to help other people. He was also helping to raise funds for his school's band.

“He had a sales pitch all made up in his head for everybody. Yeah, he did really well with that year," Jennifer Bush, Alexander's mother, said.

“Yeah, he was the top earner in his class’s fundraiser, and that earned his class a pizza party after school one day,” Aaron said.

It was after that pizza party when Alexander and his sister were crossing lone mountain road in a crosswalk when they were hit by a distracted driver.

“I was like, hey, I’m on my way to work, buddy, what’s going on? And it was a woman who was there picking up her child, and I pulled over to the side, and I was like, ok well can you explain what’s going on where is his sister?" Jennifer said.

Alexander did not survive the accident, and his sister now requires 24-hour medical attention. But even through this tragedy, Alexander's parents decided to help other people.

“When it was apparent that he had not survived the injury we were approached by the donate life people and they took us aside and they had asked us what we thought about it. It really wasn’t a big question for us," Jennifer said.

They say donating his organs was a choice Alexander would have made as well.

“With his donations, 366 people have had their lives changed by his gifts," Aaron said.