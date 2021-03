LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Reno man is going home with just a little more money in his pocket.

The STRAT says that Patrick won $106,964 on black progressives on March 14.

Patrick bet $5 on one bonus jackpot to win $92,221 and $1 on another bonus jackpot to win $12,743.

The STAT’s remodeled casino features 750 machines and 44 tables, including craps, crapless craps, roulette, double deck blackjack, blackjack and single deck blackjack.

