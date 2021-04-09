Registration now open for More Than Pink Walk event

Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen Nevada MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sept. 18.

After debuting a virtual event last year to an overwhelmingly positive response, Komen Nevada is planning to add that flexibility to the highly anticipated in-person walk with options to participate online or in-person.

Registration is free and participants are encouraged to form teams and fundraise to receive incentives.

Bringing together an empowered community of hope to raise funds for breast cancer treatment, patient advocacy and lifesaving research, Komen Nevada has set a goal to raise over $200,000.

Susan G. Komen strives to support those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures through advocating for strong public policy, funding lifesaving research, empowering patients with trustworthy information, improving access to high-quality care and offering treatment assistance and patient support.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk ensures that participants have a clear understanding of the value they provide and how their fundraising makes this possible in the community.