She may only be 12 years old but Katie Fulks is considered a hero by many for her selfless acts.

In fact, Katie is being honored by the American Red Cross for her efforts helping sick children around the Las Vegas valley.

"I was so obsessed with going into Joanne's and seeing my grandmother sew, and my other grandmother sews, just seeing them sewing, I was like I want to do this too," said Katie.

This inspired to stitch and sell mini-clothes bears to help the families of sick children in the hospital pay down their medical bills.

"We were really shocked. We were really surprised and she ended up making over 200 bears," said her mother Elizabeth Fulks.