Raising awareness, funds for childhood cancer: How martial arts partners with a lemonade stand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a heartwarming initiative, Milestone Martial Arts Gym and the Nevada State Judo community rallied on Sunday morning to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer.

This event, held in September to coincide with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, marked the Nevada group Kids Helping Kids Fight Cancer's second annual fundraising event.

It took place during the Judo Championship competition.

Partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, the organizers aimed to generate funds to contribute to ongoing cancer research to find a cure. The event garnered support from the local community, with individuals showing solidarity by purchasing lemonade and commemorative t-shirts, all in the name of the cause.

Felicia Norwood, the driving force behind Kids Helping Kids Fight Cancer, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to coordinate an event that prominently featured children. She firmly believes in the power of inspiring young minds to give back, hoping that their initial exposure to the joy of aiding others will foster a lasting commitment to charitable endeavors, including support for other noteworthy foundations.

Felicia set a fundraising target for the day to raise $2,000 for "Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation."

If you wish to contribute to the cause and make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer, you can visit the Kids Helping Kids Fight Cancer Facebook page to make a donation.