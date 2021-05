LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Raiders honoring this year's National Teacher Of The Year: Las Vegas' own Juliana Urtubey.

Members of the silver and black including the Raiderettes visiting Booker Elementary School.

They surprised Ms. Urtubey with a Raiders-themed gift basket.

Ms. Urtubey teaches special education.

She is also Nevada's first Latina teacher of the year since 1992.