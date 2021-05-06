Las Vegas elementary school teacher named National Teacher of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Juliana Urtubey is the National Teacher of the Year!
Clark County School District shared a tweet congratulating the Booker Elementary School teacher earlier today!
Urtubey also took the award for Nevada Teacher of the Year and is the first Latina Nevada state teacher since 1992.
Urtubey is known around school as Miss Earth due to her work beautifying the school with gardens and murals.
Surprise! Congratulations @JulianaUrtubey3 on being named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year! I’m so glad I got to celebrate and honor you in person. All of us at the @WhiteHouse thank you for the joy you bring to your students, their families, and to all who meet you. #NTOY21 pic.twitter.com/k5mvZojTSO— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 6, 2021