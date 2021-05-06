Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Las Vegas elementary school teacher named National Teacher of the Year

items.[0].videoTitle
Juliana Urtubey is the National Teacher of the Year! CCSD sharing this tweet congratulating the Booker Elementary School teacher just moments ago!
Posted at 8:23 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 12:10:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Juliana Urtubey is the National Teacher of the Year!

Clark County School District shared a tweet congratulating the Booker Elementary School teacher earlier today!

Urtubey also took the award for Nevada Teacher of the Year and is the first Latina Nevada state teacher since 1992.

Urtubey is known around school as Miss Earth due to her work beautifying the school with gardens and murals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH