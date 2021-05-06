Las Vegas elementary school teacher named National Teacher of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Juliana Urtubey is the National Teacher of the Year!

Clark County School District shared a tweet congratulating the Booker Elementary School teacher earlier today!

Urtubey also took the award for Nevada Teacher of the Year and is the first Latina Nevada state teacher since 1992.

Urtubey is known around school as Miss Earth due to her work beautifying the school with gardens and murals.