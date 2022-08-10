Watch Now
Puppy found with mouth taped shut inside hot car at a Las Vegas hotel and casino, now adopted

LVMPD
Puppy found in July with mouth taped shut in hot car now adopted.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a puppy that was rescued from a hot car has been adopted.

LVMPD posted the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

On July 20, LVMPD received a call from security from a hotel and casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. Security said they spotted a puppy inside a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut around 3 p.m.

The puppy, now named Dutchess, found her forever home according to LVMPD's Twitter.

Before she got adopted, she was visited by LVMPD Officer Rybacki who helped save her on July 20.

