Puppy found with mouth taped shut inside hot car at a Las Vegas hotel and casino, now adopted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a puppy that was rescued from a hot car has been adopted.

LVMPD posted the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

#BREAKING: An adorable puppy rescued from a hot car at a Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino now has a new home!



"Dutchess" has been ADOPTED!



Before Dutchess found her forever home, she got a visit from LVMPD Officer Rybacki who helped save her on July 20th.



📸: @animalfndlv https://t.co/TwUWCzHkmb pic.twitter.com/a5ZDIKt3rE — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 10, 2022

On July 20, LVMPD received a call from security from a hotel and casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. Security said they spotted a puppy inside a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut around 3 p.m.

