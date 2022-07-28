LVMPD releases body cam footage of man who taped dog's mouth shut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released body cam footage of the arrest of the California man who left his puppy in a hot car.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Raul Carbajal, was reportedly gone for 2 hours while he gambled at the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. The puppy was found with its mouth taped shut inside the car at the parking garage.

Officials with animal control say the temperature inside the car was 108 degrees. Carbajal was taken into custody on suspicion of willful or malicious torture of a dog.

The man has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25 and is currently out on bond.