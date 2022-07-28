LVMPD releases body cam footage of man who taped dog's mouth shut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released body cam footage of the arrest of the California man who left his puppy in a hot car.
The man, identified as 51-year-old Raul Carbajal, was reportedly gone for 2 hours while he gambled at the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. The puppy was found with its mouth taped shut inside the car at the parking garage.
Officials with animal control say the temperature inside the car was 108 degrees. Carbajal was taken into custody on suspicion of willful or malicious torture of a dog.
The man has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25 and is currently out on bond.
WHAT NOT TO DO IN VEGAS:— LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2022
On July 20, we got a call from security from a hotel & casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (The high temperature that day was 113)
Security spotted a puppy inside a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut around 3 pm pic.twitter.com/kmZJ9CcQyU