LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Project 150’s Las Vegas Prom Closet returns March 5 for high school students planning to attend their school’s prom.

Local high school students will have the opportunity to receive fashionable prom outfits for free. Representatives with the event say teens can choose from a selection of thousands of gently used dresses, tuxes, suits and accessories.

“We are excited to bring back the Las Vegas Prom Closet this year, we have missed hosting this event the past two years and even though it will be on a much smaller scale, we are looking forward to seeing all the student’s happy faces,” Kelli Kristo said, Project 150 executive director. “We know how expensive it can be for families to buy formal attire, but we want high school students to look and feel their best and enjoy making memories at their fabulous prom.”

This year’s prom closet will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 505 E. Capovilla Ave., Suite 101.

Students must register in advance online for an appointment time. Limited spots are available for the event as it returns after a two-year break due to the pandemic.