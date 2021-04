LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Craig Ranch Regional Park looks a lot like the high seas as Pirate Fest kicked off today.

The event offers fun for the whole family including pirates, mermaids, food, games, and entertainment.

For those 21 years and older, the festival has whiskey tasting and a beer garden.

Pirate Fest continues tomorrow and all proceeds from the event benefit the Paradise Ranch Foundation.