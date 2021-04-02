Pirate Fest returning to Craig Ranch Park

This year’s Pirate Fest event is on April 17 and 18 at scenic Craig Ranch Park. Pirate Fest is a fun, family festival including Pirates, Steampunk, Mermaids, Renaissance and Faerie characters, and includes live entertainment, food, games, inflatable bouncers, Whiskey tasting and a beer garden.

All proceeds from Pirate Fest go to support the Paradise Ranch Foundation.

New this year, The Roman Gladius show in the Arena with beautiful, powerful Clydesdale horses and their aerobatic riders attempting to protect the Pirate Fest realms. The battle between light and darkness collides several times a day at the Gladius Arena.

The Birdman will bring his Pirate Ship and amaze us with his rare and beautiful bird species. The Birdman provides the absolute best in educational wildlife entertainment.

Since 1982 their goal has been to connect people with the wonderful world of animals with a special focus on our avian friends.

Live entertainment, featuring musicians, magicians, and bands will perform on the main stage, throughout the day, including Adam the Bawdy Juggler.

Kids will enjoy following the Treasure Map to complete tasks and activities such as, make a rope; walk the plank, swab the deck, hoist the sails, get a pirate name, even make an eye patch or a fairy wand! Complete the map, receive a Letter of Marque, collect pirate booty, and become an “Official Pirate”.

In the Kid’s Cove, see the Pirate Puppet Show. It is presented by Las Vegas Family Puppet Theater Co. Watch the puppets and visit the Mermaid pod. You might even see the mermaids swimming in their tank! Spend time with the three Captains and see a real drop hammer making doubloons.

For experienced “of age” pirates, a Whiskey Tasting and beer garden are both available! Take a class and sample great whiskey from Beam/Suntory or grab a Vizzy Hard Seltzer courtesy of Miller lite from one of our bars.

All proceeds from Pirate Fest benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation a 501C3. Regular pricing is adult $15.00 each, children (ages 5 - 11) and Military and Seniors: $10.00 each.

Children 4 and under are free.

To purchase tickets online or for more information, visit their website.