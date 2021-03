HENDERSON (KTNV) — Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening its first-ever drive-thru location in Henderson.

You can stop by starting on April 10.

The store is located on Sunset Road near Green Valley Parkway.

The grand opening party will include a live DJ, photo booth, as well as a doughnut-eating contest.

You will also have a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.