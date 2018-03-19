Palms announces blink-182 residency starting in May

Blink-182 is getting a residency at the Palms Casino Resort called "Kings of the Weekend" starting in May.

The pop-punk band features Mark Hoppus on vocals and bass, Travis Barker on drums, and Matt Skiba on the guitar. They're known for songs like "All the Small Things," "I Miss You," and most recently "Bored to Death."

Blink-182's 16-show residency comes as part of the recently announced $620 million property-wide overhaul at the Palms.

Dates for "Kings of the Weekend" include the following:

May 26-27

June 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October 26-27

November 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

Tickets for the show start at $59 and go on sale this Friday. You can purchase tickets here.