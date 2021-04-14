Watch
Online registration open for City Of Las Vegas summer camps

Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 14, 2021
The city of Las Vegas invites you to “Discover the Fun in 2021” at this year’s summer camps.

Online registration is open for city of Las Vegas summer camp options, with walk-in registration available at city community centers and cultural centers starting April 15.

There are several options for youth ages 3-16.

Camp activities will include arts and crafts, sports, games, music, life skills, physical fitness and fun, all with trained adult supervision. A health screening, face covering and social distancing will be required. Tot Camp is for ages 3-5; Kids Camp for ages 5-11; and Teen Camp for ages 12-14.

For more information, click here.

