'North Park Living' residential community to provide 380 new rental units to north valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new residential community is coming to North Las Vegas.

The new community is called "North Park Living," and it is going to be located at 4100 Scott Robinson Boulevard. Full construction of the community is expected to be completed by June 2024, but leasing should start in 2023 according to Grand Canyon Development Partners.

“We are thrilled to partner and help create the North Park Living development,” said GCDP President Sam Nicholson. “This is an especially distinctive project for the North Las Vegas area, and the owner took great care in every stage of planning to provide a high-quality residential community at a value price for renters.”

The community grounds is planned to have an abundance of greenery and trees, hence the "park" theme.

Upon completion, the $85 million project will include 22 residential buildings, a clubhouse, swimming pool and spa, as well as an event space pavillion, fire pits and pickleball courts for residents.

Also during the groundbreaking ceremony, the North Park Living owner, Rian Ross, made a donation to Findlay Middle School of $10,000.

“We are honored to give back to Findlay Middle School as a close neighbor to the North Park Living development,” said Ross. “As someone who’s family has had deep ties to the North Las Vegas community since the 1970’s, it was incredibly important for me to show that we truly care for our neighbors that reside here while developing in the area.”