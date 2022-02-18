North Las Vegas Police Officer fosters five children following murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One tragic event in North Las Vegas on Osaka Pearl St. changed the lives of nine people forever: Two from crime, two from an incredible act of kindness, and five kids who've found a new home.

In February, North Las Vegas Police responded to a shooting and found a father dead and later arrested the mother of five kids, and as that call went out Officer Nicholas Quintana was taking his lunch break.

"I wholeheartedly believe god called me to their house that night," Quintana said. "I was initially resistant to it because, you know, I was enjoying my lunch, and it came harder, stronger, and so I ended up going to their house and now, here we are with five kids."

Quintana said the five kids inside of the home at the time of the shooting, left in limbo by crime, stole his heart.

He said he's just a regular guy, but he knew he needed to ask his wife if they could take those kids into their home.

"That conversation happened at 3 in the morning," he said.

Driven by trauma Quintana experienced in his own youth, the death of his father, the couple decided to take all five kids in as fosters.

"Our lives parallel in so many different ways," he said. "It's kind of bizarre to say the least."

The officer said he wanted to stay "just a regular guy" so he kept the decision to foster the kids on the down-low, but as word spread people came to help.

"Before this even got out, this individual helped out immensely with groceries," Quintana said.

Then, on Thursday, the Injured Police Officers Fund got involved gifting Quintana money for his rent and $100 for each child to spend on what they want.

Quintana may not act like "just a regular guy" so people have stepped up to help, and he said that reaction has hit close to home.

"Just the whole community coming together and helping us out, it really tugs on your heart a little bit man," he said.

Officer Quintana said his ultimate hope is the kids can find true forgiveness in their hearts and use tragedy as a springboard for success in the future.