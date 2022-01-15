Watch
Woman arrested after deadly shooting on Osaka Pearl Street in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 14:36:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in North Las Vegas that left a man in his 50s dead.

Officers responded to the incident on Osaka Pearl Street, not far from Centennial Parkway and Allen Lane, around 8 p.m. on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

On Saturday, authorities said they arrested 40-year-old Emily Rose Ezra in connection to the shooting. She faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

