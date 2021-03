NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kids can read their way to a free hamburger!

The North Las Vegas Library District is partnering with In-n-Out for a reading program with a tasty reward.

For every five books your child reads they can get a free hamburger or cheeseburger.

The promotion is going on now through April 17 for kids aged 4 to 12.

If you want to sign up your child, you may do so at NLVLD.org.