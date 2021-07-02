North Las Vegas business protecting metal and local family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metal is one of the strongest materials on earth. But when it's not protected it can rust, become brittle and easily break.

In this Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones introduces you to a woman who learned how to protect metal. In doing so, she protected her own family, while making sure her late husband's dream didn't break.

"Honestly, sorry, it was a blur of a time," says Jessica Famiglietti.

Her life was turned upside down by her husband Dave's cancer diagnoses. So was in some ways, the life of Kent Willis, who had committed to helping Dave start his new business.

"The last time you spoke with Dave, he said, oh I've got to get some things checked out by the doctor. I'll call you back in a couple of weeks," says Todd. "Yep, Dave was diagnosed with cancer and passed. Not even two months after," says Kent.

When Dave passed from melanoma in March of 2019, he left behind a wife and two young children. His dream of starting a metal coating business was in a brittle state and the two people who could protect it, didn't even know each other.

"Talking about how you met Jessica, I mean, that is an incredible story. You didn't meet her until the funeral, Dave's funeral," says Todd. "Correct, at the service. So Dave and I actually partnered up to start this," says Kent.

"I didn't even know that he had hired Kent, honestly. We met at Dave's service. When I came into this building everything was in pieces. Some of the parts we didn't have most of it," says Jessica.

"But then at that point, I really didn't know what we were going to do," says Kent.

"I basically said, the best help you can do is just get here, because he was in California. So he moved here and we started going through boxes and parts and pieces and built the whole line," says Jessica.

What they created is this Nevada Built plating company. Vegas Metal Finishing in North Las Vegas provides protective coating or anodizing for aluminum parts including; guns, planes and luxury cars and in all kinds of colors.

"We have red, blue, flat, dark earth, desert tan, pink and purple. We get a lot of requests for pink and purple," says Kent. "Pink and purple? And this is also where the Porsche parts are made as well?" asks Todd. "This is where it's finished. This is where it's dyed," says Kent.

So the company that was near the breaking point before it even began more than 2 years ago, today has 9 employees, customers across the country and a product that is protecting one of the strongest known commodities, a loving family.

"As a brand new company that's basically started in 2020, to continue on and still be a company here in 2021, I think that that's a success story in and of itself," says Jessica.

It's a success story that is Nevada Built.

"This was always Dave's dream," says Kent.